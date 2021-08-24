LSU Mandating Vaccines for Students

Just one hour after announcing fans at LSU's Tiger Stadium would have to present proof of vaccination or a negative test to attend games there this year, Louisiana State University has issued its vaccine mandate for students.

According to a post on the university's official Twitter page, students have until September 10 to submit proof of their first vaccination to the university through an online portal. Students must submit proof of full vaccination through that same portal by October 15.

LSU is giving students the chance to opt out by filling out a form. Students who wish to opt out must submit their request by September 10. Those students will also be subjected to regular COVID testing.

"As an epidemiologist, I know that vaccination is the way out of this pandemic, and I’m grateful to everyone who has already been vaccinated for helping us move in that direction," LSU President William Tate said in a letter posted to LSU's website. "Those who have not yet been vaccinated can do so at one of several locations on campus. We have striven to balance the LSU experience with the necessary steps we must take to protect our community in our fall COVID-19 mitigation protocols. Please help us keep campus safe by reviewing and following our protocols."

LSU's announcement comes one day after the University of Louisiana System announced it's vaccine mandate for students.

