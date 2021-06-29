LSU Med Students Give Aid Mid Flight During Emergency

I am the mother of a doctor. As a matter of fact, I have two doctors in the family, so whenever I hear stories like this, I am always so thankful for people in the medical profession who jump into a situation when desperately needed.

Over the weekend two LSU Health New Orleans students turned into heroes when they assisted a passenger who was experiencing a medical emergency on a flight to Greece. According to WVUE in New Orleans, via KPLC, the LSU Health Sciences Center stated that "two medical students were on a flight to Greece over the weekend when a female passenger became lightheaded and fell due to low blood sugar and being overheated".

That must have been one of the scariest things ever, and the captain quickly put out a call for any medical professionals on board. When no one answered the call, Heather Duplessis and Lauren Bagneris identified themselves as medical students and quickly jumped in to help. The two calmed the passenger down, gave her some juice and food, and tried to cool her body temperature down. They also consulted with doctors on the ground and took her blood pressure, pulse, and blood sugar.

According to an official Facebook post from the LSU Health Sciences Center, which you can see below, the passenger was "said to be feeling much better." Even though they probably didn't anticipate using their skills mid-flight on a plane thousands of feet in the air, we are grateful that they did.