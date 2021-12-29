LSU Names Matt House as Defensive Coordinator

The LSU Tigers football team has a new defensive coordinator as the school is hiring Kansas City Chiefs assistant Matt House to the position.

House is currently the Chiefs' linebacker coach. He will join LSU following the NFL season.

This marks LSU head coach Brian Kelly's first coordinator hire.

"Matt checks every box we're looking for in a defensive coordinator," Kelly said. "He's led elite SEC defenses, recruited and developed all-conference and All-American performers at multiple positions, and garnered ample experience in both the NFL and as a coordinator at multiple collegiate stops."

House is in his third season as the linebacker coach. Before that, he served as Kentucky's defensive coordinator from 2016-2018. He's also had coordinator duties with Pittsburgh (2013-2014) and Florida International (2015).

The Chiefs have made back-to-back Super Bowl appearances, winning two years ago, with House on the staff.

“It is an honor to join Coach Kelly’s staff at LSU," said House. “I firmly believe in Coach Kelly’s vision and look forward to getting to work. I am confident there are many exciting times ahead for the Tiger football family. Our staff will work tirelessly to develop our young men both on and off the field as we set a championship standard – We will develop genuine relationships with our players, our staff, and the wonderful people in the state of Louisiana!"

LSU considered several other coordinator candidates, including current Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White, before settling on House.