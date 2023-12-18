BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) - Heisman-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels has been quiet as to whether or not he'll be competing in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Wisconsin on New Year's Day. But, as of Monday morning, he appears to have made his decision.

Daniels, who has won multiple awards - including the Heisman trophy and AP Player of the Year - is preparing to enter the NFL Draft, and has been wrestling with whether or not he should play in the bowl game.

But, as of Monday, he announced he would skip it, leaving Garrett Nussmeier to lead the Tigers' offense against the Badgers.

Daniels ends his college career as a fifth-year senior with one of the greatest seasons in LSU history.

He accounted for 4,946 total yards and 50 touchdowns, according to The Advocate. The Tigers averaged 46.4 points and 547.8 yards per game and led the nation in both categories. Daniels himself was responsible for nearly 100 plays for 20 yards or more.

More from The Advocate:

As Daniels’ backup the last two seasons, Nussmeier showed his potential in limited action. He completed 62% (26 of 42) of his throws for 467 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions last season in the Southeastern Conference championship and the Citrus Bowl.

This year, Nussmeier is 17 of 33 (51.5%) for 196 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. He has played in 17 career games, including six this season. Daniels is the only LSU player thus far to opt out of the ReliaQuest Bowl, so Nussmeier may have the rest of the offense around him. As the Tigers started bowl practice last week, video released by the team showed wide receivers Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas — both of whom are potential first-round picks — on the field. Running back Logan Diggs and wide receiver Kyren Lacy also practiced.

LSU will take on Wisconsin at 11 a.m. on January 1, 2024.