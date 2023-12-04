BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) - The accolades from a sensational 2023 college football season continue for LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels.

The San Bernardino, California, native and former Arizona State Sun Devil came to LSU in 2022 and his career has skyrocketed ever since. While putting up respectable numbers in 2022, Daniels' stats improved by leaps and bounds in 2023 as he threw for over 3,800 yards and rushed for over 1,130 yards as well. He threw for 40 touchdowns and rushed for 10.

Because of those eye-popping stats, Daniels was named a finalist for the Heisman Trophy on Monday evening, along with Washington QB Michael Penix, Jr., Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison, Jr., and Oregon QB Bo Nix.

It's been four years since QB Joe Burrow won the Heisman for the Fighting Tigers and led them to a National Championship win over Clemson. Daniels won't get the chance to win a Title, but he's leaving behind a tremendous legacy all his own.

The question is: Will Jayden Daniels win the Heisman Trophy for a school that's out of the National Championship front? (If you'd like to vote for him, just click on the link below:)

Four quarterbacks who have accounted for 50 touchdowns in a season have gone on to win the Heisman.

Does this mean Daniels will take home the hardware? We will find out Saturday, December 9th.

Meanwhile, Daniels scored 50 total touchdowns this season. Let's take a look at how Daniels' scored all of those touchdowns both in the air and on the ground!

