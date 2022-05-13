LSU QB Jayden Daniels Turning Heads With Blazing Speed at Spring Practice

Although there might be questions about Jayden Daniels' arm and passing accuracy, there is no question he's always going to be one of the fastest players on the field, and this video proves it.

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl - Wisconsin v Arizona State (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) loading...



LSU QB Jayden Daniels Showing Blazing Speed at Spring Practice

One of the most talked-about transfers in College Football this year has been Jayden Daniels' decision to leave Arizona State for LSU.



Currently, LSU has some uncertainty when it comes to who will win the starting QB position this Fall, but if head coach Brian Kelly decides he wants a running QB, Daniels looks like a shoo-in.

From brobible.com -

"The former three-year Sun Devils starter will compete with redshirt senior Myles Brennan and redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier for the starting job in Baton Rouge.

He has only played 28 games because of the COVID-shortened year in 2020, but has completed 62.4% of his passes for more than 6,000 yards and 32 touchdowns to 13 interceptions."

But, if Daniels is going to rely on his legs to win games for LSU, he's in a good spot.

In a tweet from WWL (05/11/22) Jayden Daniels was reportedly clocked at running 21 mph at practice.

21 miles per hour.

The fastest player in the NFL in 2021 was running back Raheem Mostert who was clocked at running at 23.09 and 22.73 mph on a couple of touchdown runs.

By those numbers, this puts Daniels in the wheelhouse of potentially being one of the fastest players in the NFL in the event he winds up being drafted.

According to infoplease.com the record speed for a human is 27.89 mph.

Read more at brobible.com.