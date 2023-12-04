LSU Star Quarterback Jayden Daniels Named Heisman Finalist

BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) - The man who led the LSU Tigers to a ton of offensive success, and broke records along the way, has been named one of the four finalists for the most prestigious trophy in college football.

LSU's Jayden Daniels, the star quarterback who has received a ton of recognition this year, was named alongside three other major contenders for the Heisman Trophy on Monday night.

Daniels finished off the regular season with a total of 3,812 passing yards in ten games, averaging 11.7 yards per throw and 40 touchdowns. Along the way, the quarterback has broken some key records, including an FBS record when he picked up 606 total yards and five touchdowns.

Jayden Daniels won the AP SEC Offensive Player of the Year Award, winning the award unanimously, according to Koki Riley of the USA Today Network. Last week, Daniels was named a finalist for the Manning, Davey O’Brien, Maxwell, and Walter Camp Awards, as well.

Also up for the award is Oregon's Bo Nix, Ohio State's Marvin Harrison, Jr., and Washington's Michael Penix, Jr.

Harrison, the only non-quarterback of the group, picked up 67 catches with 1,211 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns as the Buckeyes went 11-1 in the regular season. He added two carries for 26 yards and a touchdown on the ground in 2023.

Penix and Nix both faced off in a conference title that Penix and the Huskies ended up winning. That victory for Washington set the betting markets on fire, with Daniels' stock rising in the Heisman race.

The Heisman winner will be named on Saturday, December 9th.