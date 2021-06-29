After being suspended for games and violating school rules on multiple occasions, LSU's starting left tackle is looking for a new home via the transfer portal.

Dare Rosenthal will no longer be an LSU Tiger.

The junior from Clayton, Louisiana, has two years of eligibility left.

At 6'7, 327 pounds, Rosenthal has high NFL potential.

Who is likely to replace him in the starting lineup?

Coach Ed Oregeron says it will be junior Cameron Wire.

LSU's season begins Saturday, September 4th at UCLA.

