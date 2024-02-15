Major Lafayette Road Closure Announced for Louisiana Avenue Extension Project

A major road project is set to begin next month that will vastly improve connectivity and to say it has been a long time coming would be an understatement. Lafayette Parish Councilman Bryan Tabor, representing District 1, has provided an eagerly awaited update on the extension of Louisiana Avenue, a project that has long been dubbed the "road to nowhere." However, with official word that construction is on the horizon, this route is finally set to take residents to places even better than expected before.

Scheduled to kick off in March 2024, the Louisiana Avenue Extension project will extend the avenue to Gloria Switch Road. This expansion is planned as a four-lane road that will lead into a roundabout at Gloria Switch Road. However, the exciting news does come with a temporary inconvenience for residents and commuters who regularly travel the area. Gloria Switch Road will be closed from Moss Street to North Wilderness Trail for an estimated year and a half to allow for the necessary construction.

Councilman Tabor shared an update about the closure on his official Facebook page, noting in the comment section that some local traffic may be allowed access, but official confirmation from authorities is pending. As stated earlier, the closure is a necessary step to realize the long-anticipated extension, promising to be a valuable addition to the Northside of Lafayette. What's most exciting about this project is not just about connecting two points; it can truly become a potential catalyst for further development and business growth in an area that has already been experiencing steady expansion.

As the construction date approaches, updates on road closures and detour routes will be provided and we will pass that information along to keep the community informed and up to date.

In the meantime, residents and businesses in the affected area are advised to prepare for detours and changes in their daily commutes as the "road to nowhere" finally finds its direction.