Make One of the Best Margs on National Margarita Day

February 22nd, 2022 is National Margarita Day.

National Today said "Every February 22, we come together for National Margarita Day to pay homage to our favorite celebratory cocktail. The margarita — triple sec, tequila, and lime juice — was created in 1938 in Mexico and is widely considered the official drink of having fun. It’s always 5 o’clock somewhere, and that’s never truer than on National Margarita Day. So get out a shaker, pull out your frozen margarita machine, or head to your local watering hole and order a margarita. Up, on ice, or on the rocks, you can’t go wrong. Salud!"

Want to Stay Home and Make Your Own Marg for National Margarita Day?

I get it, maybe you don't want to go out on the town tonight and you want to try your hand at making your own marg on National Margarita Day. I figured I would share a recipe that was born right here in Shreveport-Bossier thanks to my buddy Scott Tarkowski.

The Scotty Too Hotty Margarita Pairs Pineapple and Jalapenos for the Perfect Touch of Spice and Sweet.

Here is what I was told goes into the best margarita I have ever had:

Your favorite Tequila Blanco

Grand Marnier

Kosher Salt

Chili Powder

Jalapeños

Pineapple Juice

Limes/ Lime Juice

Pineapple wedges and additional jalapeño slice for garnish are optional

The measurements are:

Juice from 1/2 of a fresh lime

1 jalapeño slice

2 oz Tequila

3 oz pineapple juice

3/4 oz Grand Marnier

Rim glass with chili salt mixture. Take a wedge of lime and rim the cocktail glass, then apply the chili salt. You make the chili salt by mixing 2 tablespoons of salt and 1 teaspoon of chili powder.

Muddle the jalapeño slice with lime juice in a shaker.

Get a cup of ice in the same shaker and add the tequila, pineapple juice, and Grand Marnier. Shake it like a polaroid picture and pour it into the beautifully rimmed glass.

You can garnish it a jalapeño slice or a pineapple wedge if desired.

I hope you find time to enjoy your patio with a Scotty Too Hotty Margarita.

