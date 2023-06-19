LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A Lafayette man has been charged with Attempted First Degree Murder following a shooting Father's Day afternoon.

According to a press release, Lafayette Police say officers were called to the 100 block of Vieux Orleans Circle around 2:30 p.m. Arriving officers say witnesses on the scene told them the suspect drove in the area telling the victim that he was going to get a gun. Then, the suspect allegedly returned a short time later with a gun and fired multiple shots at the victim. After running away on foot, the suspect was arrested a short time later.

54-year-old Ervin Gant was booked in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on 1 count of Attempted First Degree Murder. His bond has been set for $150,000.00.

Gant is due in court on Tuesday at 8:30 a.m.

Fortunately, the victim was not shot or injured in the incident.

Vieux Orleans Circle is located off Pillette Road, which branches off Verot School Road.

Illegal Dumping Suspect Identified Following Incident at Rotary Point in Lafayette, Louisiana

Last week, Lafayette Police took to social media to ask for the public's help in identifying a suspect seen allegedly dumping debris at Rotary Point.

Well, Lafayette Police say the suspect has been identified.

According to Louisiana law, here are the punishments for the crime:

First offense conviction carries a fine of at least $500 but no more than $1,000 and a sentence to serve eight hours of community service in a litter abatement work program as approved by the court.

Second offense conviction carries a fine of at least $1,000 but no more than $2,000 and a sentence to serve 24 hours of community service in a litter abatement work program as approved by the court.

Third offense conviction carries a fine of at least $1,000 but no more than $5,000 and a sentence to serve at least 48 - 100 hours of community service in a litter abatement work program as approved by the court.

