Man Arrested Following Shooting in Lafayette, Louisiana

Shooting Investigation, Facebook via St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A 19-year-old is being charged with Attempted Murder in a shooting that happened in Lafayette Parish on Monday morning.

500 block of Tolson Road, google maps
According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 500 block of Tolson Road around 9:30 a.m. for a possible shooting in progress. Investigators later identified Savion Comeaux as the suspect.

Currently, Comeaux sits in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center following his arrest on the following charges:

  • Attempted Second-Degree Murder
  • Aggravated Assault with a Firearm
  • Resisting a Police Officer by Force or Violence
Savion Comeaux, mugshot via LPSO
This case remains under investigation. Comeaux is awaiting his court date.

Lafayette Man Identified as Dead Body Found Following Shooting in New Iberia, Louisiana

NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL News) - The Iberia Parish Coroner has identified the man shot dead on the back porch of a home in the 900 block of Orange Grove Drive over the weekend; now, investigators are trying to figure out what exactly happened.

900 block of Orange Grove Drive, google maps
44-year-old Drapper Anthony of Lafayette was found by responding deputies around 3:00 a.m. on Saturday.

