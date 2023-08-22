Man Arrested Following Shooting in Lafayette, Louisiana
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A 19-year-old is being charged with Attempted Murder in a shooting that happened in Lafayette Parish on Monday morning.
According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 500 block of Tolson Road around 9:30 a.m. for a possible shooting in progress. Investigators later identified Savion Comeaux as the suspect.
Currently, Comeaux sits in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center following his arrest on the following charges:
- Attempted Second-Degree Murder
- Aggravated Assault with a Firearm
- Resisting a Police Officer by Force or Violence
This case remains under investigation. Comeaux is awaiting his court date.
