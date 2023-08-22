LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A 19-year-old is being charged with Attempted Murder in a shooting that happened in Lafayette Parish on Monday morning.

500 block of Tolson Road, google maps 500 block of Tolson Road, google maps loading...

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 500 block of Tolson Road around 9:30 a.m. for a possible shooting in progress. Investigators later identified Savion Comeaux as the suspect.

Currently, Comeaux sits in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center following his arrest on the following charges:

Attempted Second-Degree Murder

Aggravated Assault with a Firearm

Resisting a Police Officer by Force or Violence

Savion Comeaux, mugshot via LPSO Savion Comeaux, mugshot via LPSO loading...

This case remains under investigation. Comeaux is awaiting his court date.

