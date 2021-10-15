Man Arrested for Threatening to Kill Prominent Louisiana Mayor
One man is locked up today suspected of making serious threats against New Orleans Mayor Mayor LaToya Cantrell.
49-year-old John Dorian is accused of sending emails to Cantrell claiming he wanted to lynch her. He is accused of threatening an elected official.
Police believe Dorian made threats against the mayor at least twice. He is also suspected of making threatening phone calls to the mayor's office.
One of his email sent back in August says “It’s time for you to answer for your crimes,” His message adds: “When it comes for your lynching I’ll be the first one in line to pull that lever.”
LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Places to Live in Louisiana
Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Louisiana using data from Niche. Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com.
On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.