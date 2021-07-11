Man Arrested in Bossier Parish for Tossing Drugs During Car Chase

On July 1st, Bossier Sheriff’s Office Patrol Deputy spotted a vehicle travelling 65 miles per hour in a 55 mile an hour zone. The Deputy pursued the speeding vehicle when he noted that the driver slowed down to 30 miles per hour. The Deputy the shined his spotlight on the vehicle that's when the driver began tossing items out of the window of his White Cadillac

.The driver kept going for almost one mile, and eventually pulled over. The Deputy detained the driver, Edward King Jr. and a teenage passenger until another deputy arrived. The Deputies then asked King why he was throwing things out of his window, and King began saying he said he didn’t know what they were talking about, appearing to be sweating and speaking with an urgency in his voice, the deputy noted. He simply said he was returning to his house in Shreveport in the Cooper Road area.

Other deputies arrived on scene, but they came bearing items they recovered from the side of the road, the same area where King had been hurling items from his car while evading deputies. Those items included multiple bags containing nearly 50 ecstasy pills, 130 grams of crystal meth and 160 grams of marijuana.

King was charged with two counts of Possession of Schedule II (Methamphetamine & Ecstasy) with the Intent to Distribute, one count of Possession of Schedule I (Marijuana) with the Intent to Distribute, Gross Littering, Flight from an Officer, Obstruction of Justice/Tampering with Evidence, Illegal Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance in the Presence of a Juvenile, Cruelty to Juveniles, and Speeding.

He was transported to the Bossier Maximum Security Facility; his bond was set at $97,500. His teenager passenger was picked up by other family members.

