Man Caught Touching Himself Inside Baton Rouge Hospital, His 8th Obscenity Arrest
A man with a history of exposing himself in public was arrested again after an incident at a Baton Rouge hospital on Wednesday.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, 54-year-old Lorez Wade was arrested at Baton Rouge General's Bluebonnet campus after a nurse spotted him masturbating inside the medical center.
Arrest records said that the BRG employee found Wade touching himself on one of the hospital floors.
Wade was arrested Wednesday on obscenity charges. According to arrest documents, this is the man's eighth arrest on such charges.
