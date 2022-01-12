In 2014, Chase Chaisson of Lafayette was arrested after he allegedly shot a Lafayette Police officer while on the run from them.

Over seven years later, the convicted felon supposed to stand trial for his alleged actions has been arrested again after Lafayette Police say he did not appear for his trial being held this week.

On September 11, 2014, the search was on for Chaisson who was suspected in another shooting. Lafayette Police tracked him to an apartment complex on West Willow Street and found him hiding in a closet. Police say gunfire was exchanged and Chaisson allegedly shot the officer.

Chase Chaisson, mugshot from Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office Chase Chaisson, mugshot from Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office loading...

Being wounded himself in the shooting, Chaisson was able to get away while the officer got to safety and eventually was treated in the hospital. Police say Chaisson made it to a truck stop on University Avenue, forced himself into a pickup, and ordered the driver to leave. Chaisson was then captured after a chase down Interstate 10 ended in Crowley.

Chaisson - who was 23-years-old at this time - faces charges of Attempted First-Degree Murder of a Lafayette Police Officer, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and Aggravated Kidnapping. He has been booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

