According to reports, an 86-year-old man was hospitalized after video cameras captured instances of abuse inside of his room at a Texas nursing home. The victim's family has spoken out in regard to the abuse, as they now have the proof to show how their grandfather was being cared for.

An 86-year-old Texas nursing facility was reportedly sent to the hospital after apparently falling. But, a surveillance camera that was placed in the man's room by his family shows that a lot more went on in their grandfather's room than just a fall.

According to ABC 13, the man's family had been contacted by the Solidago Health and Rehabilitation Facility to let them know that their grandfather had fallen out of bed. But when the man's granddaughter checked the security camera in the room, she found a much more disturbing scene.

Video Shows Grandfather Being Abused at Texas Nursing Home

Video Shows Grandfather Being Abused at Texas Nursing Home



As you can observe in the video, the man was on the ground as two staff members at the nursing facility attempted to get him back in bed. Clearly, this was no gentle operation as a struggle ensued.

After getting the man back onto the bed, one of the nursing home staff members pulled a curtain that obstructed the view of the camera.

The report says that the family installed the camera in their grandfather's room after previous incidents with the staff at the nursing facility.

The Solidago Health and Rehabilitation facility reportedly released the following statement on the matter;

The health and safety of our residents remains our first priority. Our thoughts are with the resident and the family. Solidago Health and Rehabilitation enforces strict policies prohibiting patient abuse. Prompt action has been taken to ensure our residents are safe. Any violations of the abuse policy are reported to the appropriate agencies and legal authorities and the facility works closely with those agencies.

Reports add that the granddaughter of the victim says that he is being transferred out of the facility in question.



