A Baton Rouge area man has been arrested in a domestic dispute case after allegedly killing two pug dogs. The pups were found shot to death in the backyard of a home in the Central area.

The dogs belonged to the woman who was in a relationship with 36-year-old Robert Perry III. The two got into a fight on Sunday after she refused to have sex with him. The police report show the woman told deputies Perry was “extremely intoxicated and she tried to let him sleep it off, but he would not go to sleep."

Man Tells Victim He Wanted Sex

She told deputies his erratic behavior escalated and he insisted she should “do her job and please him by performing oral sex on him”. She told him ‘no’ and he got angry.

During the argument, Perry allegedly shot both of her dogs. He is also suspected of taking a picture of one of the dead dogs and texting that photo to a member of the victim’s family. A deputy responding to the scene wrote this in his report:

Upon walking to the rear of the residence, I observed a small, light brown pug breed dog, later identified as Phobi, unresponsive and bleeding near the rear door. I observed Phobi to have one single gunshot wound to the head. The victim began searching for Roscoe, her other dog and he was found near the pool, also with a single gunshot wound. Neighbors interviewed by police say they did hear gunshots around 5am Sunday morning.

What Charges Will the Suspect Face?

Perry faces two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and illegal use of weapons.

