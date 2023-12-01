The Lafayette Police Department was called out to the 2000 block of the NE Frontage Road around 8:00 pm on Thursday, November 30, 2023, in reference to a shooting in progress.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male victim suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg.

Google Maps

During the investigation, officers learned that the victim was walking on the NE Frontage Road when he was passed by an unknown male suspect walking on the opposite side of the roadway.

The suspect confronted the victim, at which time he produced a handgun and fired at the victim, striking him in the leg. The suspect then approached the victim, who had fallen to the ground, and forcefully took his cell phone.

The suspect fled on foot before the police arrived and they were unable to locate him.

Shooting Investigation Graphic Facebook via St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office

Lafayette Police provided medical aid to the victim, who was later transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Lafayette police officers have been working to locate witnesses as well as video that may have been captured of the incident.

Lafayette Police Cruiser Lafayette Police Department Facebook

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, they are asked to contact the Lafayette Police Department at 337-291-8600 or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.