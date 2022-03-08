Man Sings to Gas Pump in Hilarious Viral Video Clip [WATCH]

We can all relate.

By now you know about the pain of pumping fuel into your vehicle and apparently, this guy does too.

Watch a man on TikTok sings to a gas pump as he prepares to pay for the fuel that he is about to pump.

Using the song "Don't Take The Girl" by Tim McGraw, this man offers everything he has in his possession when it comes time to pay and the internet can't seem to get enough of this one.

The video has been watched over 7-million times and as gas prices continue to skyrocket, I anticipate more people will be watching and relating to this hilarious video.

Sadly, we may all soon be offering up more than money when it comes to pumping gas as experts say that prices have not yet peaked across the country.

Here's the viral video, and be sure to SHARE this with anyone else you know that is suffering at the pump.

