NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL News) - One of the most iconic names in rock is coming to the Big Easy at the beginning of 2024.

The legendary artist will perform at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans in February. Tickets go on sale Friday, September 29, and will be available at TicketMaster.

Get our free mobile app

Nicks, 75, is a noted singer, songwriter, and producer most known for her vocals and writing for the band Fleetwood Mac.

"Rumours" album cover. "Rumours" album cover. loading...

Nicks' journey began in the '70s as the mesmerizing voice behind Fleetwood Mac, a band that would become synonymous with rock greatness. With her hauntingly beautiful vocals and poetic songwriting, she penned classics like "Rhiannon" and "Landslide," captivating hearts worldwide. Her collaboration with Lindsey Buckingham sparked a chemistry that fueled the band's meteoric rise.

She also has a tremendously successful solo career, producing chart-toppers like "Edge of Seventeen" and "Stand Back." Her distinctive style, characterized by flowing dresses, top hats, and shawls, made her a fashion icon and a symbol of individuality.

Beyond her music, Nicks' lyrics often explore themes of love, heartbreak, and mysticism, inviting listeners into her enigmatic world. Her solo albums, including "Bella Donna" and "The Wild Heart," showcased her prowess as both a solo artist and a storyteller.

Her induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, both as a member of Fleetwood Mac and for her solo work, cements her status as a music icon.

Nicks continues to draw massive crowds because her music transcends generations. Her ethereal voice and timeless lyrics touch on universal themes like love, heartache, and empowerment, resonating with fans young and old. Her iconic style and captivating stage presence also add to her enduring allure, making her concerts must-see events.

Get our free mobile app