Man Sinks Full Court Putt to Win a Special Bottle of Booze

I think the keywords that most of us see in that headline are Man, Full Court, Putt, and Booze. Obviously, each of those things can be connected to each other but most of the time they are not. For example, even a person with limited knowledge of the game of golf knows that sport is not contested on a court.

But we must also realize that this is less about the games of golf and basketball and more about doing what it takes to win free booze. Okay, it's not just any booze. The booze in question is a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle.

Pappy Van Winkle for the uncultured among us is a very rare and limited bourbon. The brew is so special it takes 23 years to go from barrel to bottle. I am sure it goes from bottle to glass a lot quicker than that but when you consider the price for a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle that we found online was just $2,600. Yes, two thousand six hundred dollars is how much that bottle of booze costs.

However, the hero of this story did not have to pay that exorbitant price. He got his bottle of Pappy Van Winkle free of charge courtesy of the University of Louisville's Basketball program.

Like a lot of schools, the Cardinals of UL do fan interaction games at halftime or during timeouts in the action. One of the staples of that intermission entertainment combines the sports of golf and basketball. Namely, the contest has to sink a putt from full court to claim the prize.

Here's how Kevin Burch handled the pressure Thursday night

And boom goes the dynamite. That's a 96 foot put on a polished basketball court and the guy nailed it. He didn't even wait for the announcer to tell him to go, he just went and boy did it go.

I wonder if we could do something like this at a Ragin' Cajuns game or LSU game? Nah, probably not, around here liquor won't last 23 years in a bottle. Congratulations Kevin, enjoy your outrageously expensive bourbon responsibly.

