Man Allegedly Snatches Purse in Lafayette Restaurant

Do you recognize this man?

The Lafayette Police is looking for the man in this photo after he allegedly stole a purse from someone in a Lafayette restaurant.

Police say that the crime happened at Wendy’s fast-food restaurant on the 200 block of Ambassador Caffery Parkway.

Crime Stoppers Crime Stoppers loading...

According to a post on social media, the man allegedly picked up the purse from the counter and left the restaurant. His actions were all caught on video surveillance.

The suspect then allegedly used the credit cards in the purse to purchase gas at a local gas station and was seen leaving the station in a white 4-door sedan, possibly a Chrysler 300.

If you know the whereabouts of the suspect pictured here, police ask that you call them at (337) 232-TIPS (8477). As always, all callers will remain anonymous.