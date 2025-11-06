Travelers at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport were met with an unexpected scene early Thursday morning when a man stripped down to his boxer shorts and confronted a TSA agent, forcing two security lines to briefly shut down.

The timing only added to the stress for some passengers already navigating staffing concerns and longer TSA wait times as the federal government shutdown continues.

The Incident Caught on Camera

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, the situation began around 5:50 a.m. when Angel DeLeon Oswaldo attempted to pass through TSA security in Line 6. Deputies described his behavior as “erratic.” A video posted to TikTok captured much of the encounter and quickly gained traction on social media.

In the video, DeLeon first removes his shirt before being stopped from proceeding through the checkpoint. He puts the shirt back on, then removes his socks and begins bouncing in a stance that appears to mimic a boxer squaring up with a TSA agent.

Moments later, he removes his shirt again and returns wearing only his boxer shorts, shouting and gesturing while pacing near the scanner area.

Deputies Step In

Five Jefferson Parish deputies arrived and restrained DeLeon without injury to him, TSA staff, or passengers. The incident caused two TSA lines to temporarily close, leading to delays for early morning travelers.

DeLeon was arrested on a charge of disturbing the peace. No bail information has been released.

Travel Stress Continues at a Difficult Time

Of course, this comes at a time when airport operations nationwide are already strained. With the federal government shutdown ongoing, TSA staffing and potential flight disruptions have become a reality as more upcoming flights could be threatened. Travelers have reported longer wait times, and some airlines have already warned of possible schedule impacts if a resolution is not reached.

For passengers in New Orleans on Thursday, this is just more drama in what has already become a stressful travel situation for many.