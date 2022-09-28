Man Swims in Own House as Water Rises in Naples, Florida [VIDEO]

This is heartbreaking.

Hurricane Ian has made landfall in Florida and we are now beginning to see the devastation it is leaving in its path.

A man had someone film him as he swam through his own home in Naples, Florida on Wednesday afternoon.

The surge between Ft. Myers and Naples has been catastrophic and now several feet of water has entered homes along the west coast of Florida.

Someone I know who lives there, who had to be rescued by boat, reports that the water came in fast as the storm approached.

Here's the man swimming in the downstairs portion of the home. We will continue to follow this developing story and provide you with all of the updates here.

Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this massive hurricane.

Another video from Naples shows just how high the water is now at a local fire station.