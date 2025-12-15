A violent domestic incident in a Mandeville-area neighborhood ended with one man dead and a woman hospitalized early Monday morning, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

According to FOX 8, deputies responded shortly before 3 a.m. to reports of gunfire on Richland Drive in the Greenleaves subdivision. When they arrived, they discovered 49 year old Shawn Quinn dead in a yard along East Richland Drive and a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Detectives say the woman escaped through a window of a nearby home after Quinn attacked her inside. Wounded and seeking help, she ran toward neighboring homes as the attack continued.

Neighbor Intervenes During Ongoing Knife Attack

According to investigators, a neighbor stepped outside after hearing the commotion and saw Quinn actively attacking the woman with a knife. The neighbor ordered him to stop, but deputies say Quinn continued the assault.

At that point, the neighbor fired a weapon, striking Quinn. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was transported to a local hospital. Her injuries were described as serious but not life threatening.

Investigation Continues

Sheriff Randy Smith called the situation “violent and extremely dangerous,” adding that based on information gathered so far, the neighbor’s actions appeared to prevent further harm.

No charges have been filed at this time, and the investigation remains ongoing as detectives continue reviewing evidence and witness statements.