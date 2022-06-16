New Orleans Saints mandatory minicamp began today.

The good news is, according to head coach Dennis Allen, there was 100% participation.

At this time of year, it's normal for a number of players to be rehabbing from injuries or offseason surgeries.

A number of Saints are unable to participate in minicamp this year, including former first round pick defensive end Marcus Davenport.

Unfortunately for Davenport, who is entering the final year of his rookie contract, he's dealt with an array of injuries since entering the league.

His on-field absence from minicamp isn't alarming on its own, but naturally causes concern from Saints fans when considering his health status over the last 4 seasons.

I compare Davenport to a Ferrari with a shoddy engine.

When the engine works, Davenport is a high impact player who makes players all over the field.

The issue isn't whether or not he's great at football. The issue is never knowing how the engine is going to run that day.

