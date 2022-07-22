Two Saints Players Placed On PUP List

Marcus Davenport and Michael Thomas have been listed on the "physically unable to perform" list, often shortened to PUP list, to start training camp, per Nick Underhill.

This is common practice for most teams with players returning from major injury, and it's a logical move for the Saints since both players are still rehabbing from major injuries last season.

Thomas is still nagged by the ankle injury that has kept him from the lineup for the better part of two seasons, and Davenport is recovering from a surgery on his shoulder and a finger amputation.

Because this is the training camp PUP list, both players can be activated as soon as they are cleared to play. Neither player is expected to remain on the list for long, with CGM expected to be cleared pretty early on.

Edge rusher Payton Turner was cleared already, and will not be on the list.

