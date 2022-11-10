Saints vs Steelers Thursday Injury Report
On top of traveling on short rest, the New Orleans Saints have big concerns on the injury report heading into Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Monday night's dreadful 27-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens did more harm than just the W/L column.
Starting center Erik McCoy left the game with an injury, as did starting defensive end Marcus Davenport.
In addition to that, starting linebacker Pete Werner, the team's leading tackler this season, had to ride an injury cart to the locker room during the game.
As expected, all three are on today's injury report, with two of them trending toward not playing this week in McCoy and Werner, while Davenport was limited.
Joining them on the injury report is 7 players, including new additions in safety Marcus Maye (abdomen) and Cam Jordan (rest).
New Orleans (3-6) desperately needs a win on Sunday in Pittsburgh.
Here is a full rundown of Thursday's injury/practice report for both the Saints and Steelers.
LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not participate
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|DE
|Marcus Davenport
|Calf
|LP
|LP
|RB
|Mark Ingram
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|WR
|Jarvis Landry
|Ankle
|LP
|LP
|CB
|Marshon Lattimore
|Abdomen
|DNP
|DNP
|C
|Erik McCoy
|Calf
|DNP
|DNP
|G
|Andrus Peat
|Tricep
|DNP
|DNP
|T
|Ryan Ramczyk
|Rest/Knee
|LP
|LP
|LB
|Pete Werner
|Ankle
|DNP
|DNP
|S
|Marcus Maye
|Abdomen
|DNP
|DE
|Cameron Jordan
|Rest
|LP
PITTSBURGH STEELERS
|Position
|Name
|Injury
|Wednesday
|Thursday
|K
|Chris Boswell
|Groin
|DNP
|DNP
|CB
|William Jackson
|Back
|DNP
|DNP
|CB
|Ahkello Witherspoon
|Hamstring
|DNP
|DNP
|CB
|Levi Wallace
|Shoulder
|FP
|FP
|LS
|Christian Kuntz
|Ribs
|FP
|FP
|LB
|Myles Jack
|Knee
|DNP
|DNP
|DT
|Larry Ogunjobi
|Knee
|DNP
|LP
|LB
|Malik Reed
|Personal
|DNP
|DT
|Cameron Hayward
|Rest
|DNP
New Orleans (3-6) battles Pittsburgh (2-6) this Sunday at noon.
Listen to the action, along with the postgame show on 103.3 The Goat, simulcast on 1420am, as well as 97.3 The Dawg.