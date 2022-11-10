Saints vs Steelers Thursday Injury Report

On top of traveling on short rest, the New Orleans Saints have big concerns on the injury report heading into Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Monday night's dreadful 27-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens did more harm than just the W/L column.

Starting center Erik McCoy left the game with an injury, as did starting defensive end Marcus Davenport.

In addition to that, starting linebacker Pete Werner, the team's leading tackler this season, had to ride an injury cart to the locker room during the game.

As expected, all three are on today's injury report, with two of them trending toward not playing this week in McCoy and Werner, while Davenport was limited.

Joining them on the injury report is 7 players, including new additions in safety Marcus Maye (abdomen) and Cam Jordan (rest).

New Orleans (3-6) desperately needs a win on Sunday in Pittsburgh.

Here is a full rundown of Thursday's injury/practice report for both the Saints and Steelers.

LP - limited participant          FP - full participant         DNP - did not participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursday
DEMarcus DavenportCalfLPLP
RBMark IngramKneeDNPDNP
WRJarvis LandryAnkleLPLP
CBMarshon LattimoreAbdomenDNPDNP
CErik McCoyCalfDNPDNP
GAndrus PeatTricepDNPDNP
TRyan RamczykRest/KneeLPLP
LBPete WernerAnkleDNPDNP
SMarcus MayeAbdomenDNP
DECameron JordanRestLP

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

PositionNameInjuryWednesdayThursday
KChris BoswellGroinDNPDNP
CBWilliam JacksonBackDNPDNP
CBAhkello WitherspoonHamstringDNPDNP
CBLevi WallaceShoulderFPFP
LSChristian KuntzRibsFPFP
LBMyles JackKneeDNPDNP
DTLarry OgunjobiKneeDNPLP
LBMalik ReedPersonalDNP
DTCameron HaywardRestDNP

New Orleans (3-6) battles Pittsburgh (2-6) this Sunday at noon.

Listen to the action, along with the postgame show on 103.3 The Goat, simulcast on 1420am, as well as 97.3 The Dawg.

