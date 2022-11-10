Saints vs Steelers Thursday Injury Report

On top of traveling on short rest, the New Orleans Saints have big concerns on the injury report heading into Sunday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Monday night's dreadful 27-13 loss to the Baltimore Ravens did more harm than just the W/L column.

Starting center Erik McCoy left the game with an injury, as did starting defensive end Marcus Davenport.

Erik McCoy Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images loading...

In addition to that, starting linebacker Pete Werner, the team's leading tackler this season, had to ride an injury cart to the locker room during the game.

Pete Werner Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images loading...

As expected, all three are on today's injury report, with two of them trending toward not playing this week in McCoy and Werner, while Davenport was limited.

Joining them on the injury report is 7 players, including new additions in safety Marcus Maye (abdomen) and Cam Jordan (rest).

New Orleans (3-6) desperately needs a win on Sunday in Pittsburgh.

Here is a full rundown of Thursday's injury/practice report for both the Saints and Steelers.

LP - limited participant FP - full participant DNP - did not participate

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday DE Marcus Davenport Calf LP LP RB Mark Ingram Knee DNP DNP WR Jarvis Landry Ankle LP LP CB Marshon Lattimore Abdomen DNP DNP C Erik McCoy Calf DNP DNP G Andrus Peat Tricep DNP DNP T Ryan Ramczyk Rest/Knee LP LP LB Pete Werner Ankle DNP DNP S Marcus Maye Abdomen DNP DE Cameron Jordan Rest LP

PITTSBURGH STEELERS

Position Name Injury Wednesday Thursday K Chris Boswell Groin DNP DNP CB William Jackson Back DNP DNP CB Ahkello Witherspoon Hamstring DNP DNP CB Levi Wallace Shoulder FP FP LS Christian Kuntz Ribs FP FP LB Myles Jack Knee DNP DNP DT Larry Ogunjobi Knee DNP LP LB Malik Reed Personal DNP DT Cameron Hayward Rest DNP

New Orleans (3-6) battles Pittsburgh (2-6) this Sunday at noon.

Listen to the action, along with the postgame show on 103.3 The Goat, simulcast on 1420am, as well as 97.3 The Dawg.

Saints Franchise Leaders For Each Major Statistic New Orleans Saints Record Holders For Every Important Stat