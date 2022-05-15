Mass Shooting in Buffalo Kills 10; Authorities Say Shooting was Racially Motivated

A tragic scene in Buffalo on Saturday, as a lone gunman armed with a rifle and body armor, opened fire in a Tops Supermarket, killing 10 people.

The shooter is now in custody. Investigations reveal that the gunman live-streamed the attack on Twitch, and his 180-page manifesto leaked online shortly after his attack. He detailed his path through the store, exit plans, strategy, and why he chose this store in particular: it was the most predominantly black zip code closest to him.

In the days to come, more will be revealed about the motivation. We send our thoughts and prayers to the victims of this attack.