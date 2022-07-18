The Joe Cunningham Show airs 3-4 p.m. every weekday on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL. The daily show notes offer you a look into the topics of the day and the links to the top stories and Joe's own writings on the state of politics in Louisiana and around the country. Follow Joe on Twitter at @JoePCunningham and Like the Joe Cunningham Show on Facebook. You can also subscribe to the Joe Cuningham Show podcast on Apple, Spotify, Stitcher, or Amazon.

Dr. Fauci Set To Retire

In a wide-ranging interview with POLITICO, Dr. Anthony Fauci announced he would be retiring by the end of Joe Biden's term.

After more than five decades of federal service under seven presidents, Anthony Fauci says he’s leaving by the end of President Joe Biden’s term. In a wide-ranging interview with POLITICO, he spoke of his legacy, the hard truths about the country’s pandemic response and his desire to calm the politicization wracking the country.

Fauci's time in the spotlight thanks to COVID-19 has been controversial, with both Democrats and Republicans attacking him at various times. However, he is likely to be called before a Republican-controlled House and/or Senate to testify on the country's COVID response.

Working Class And Hispanic Voters Flee The Woke

Echelon Insights, a data analysis firm, has some new data out that shows just how out of touch the progressive movement is from two of the Democratic Party's key demographics. Ruy Teixeira, who was at the Center for American Progress, broke down what it means on Substack.

Here are some key points:

1. America is not the greatest country in the world vs. America is the greatest country in the world. By 66 percent to 28 percent, strong progressives say America is not the greatest country in the world. By 70-23, Hispanics say the reverse and working class voters as a whole concur by 69-23. 2. Racism is built into our society, including into its policies and institutions vs. Racism comes from individuals who hold racist views, not from our society and institutions. Strong progressives are very, very sure of America’s systemic racism, endorsing the first statement by an amazing 94-6 margin. But Hispanics disagree, endorsing the second statement that racism comes from individuals by 58-36, as do working class voters by 57-33. 3. The government should deal with illegal immigration by making it easier to immigrate to the US legally vs. The government should deal with illegal immigration by increasing border security and enforcement. Strong progressives have no doubts on this one, favoring easier immigration by 97-2. Hispanics, however, are split down the middle with 44 percent favoring increased border security and enforcement and 47 percent opting for easier immigration. Working class voters go farther, endorsing more border security and enforcement by 58-32. 4. Transgender athletes should be able to play on sports teams that match their current gender identity vs. Transgender athletes should only be allowed to play on sports teams that match their birth gender. Strong progressives overwhelmingly endorse allowing athletes to play on the sports team that matches their gender identity by 66-19. But Hispanic voters by 64-22 say athletes should only play on teams that match their birth gender; working class voters are almost identical at 63-22.

More on this at my column at RedState.

The Good Guy With The Gun

The left is trying to pigeonhole the shooting in Indiana over the weekend because it doesn't fit their narrative. Some are even going so far as to attack the hero who put the gunman down.

