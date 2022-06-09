Several Reported Dead in Maryland Factory Shooting

UPDATE: NBC Washington is reporting that at least 3 people are confirmed dead and 4 others injured in the shooting.

Reports out of Maryland are saying that several people are dead after a mass shooting at a factory there.

ABC8 is reporting that the shooting took place in Smithsburg, Maryland, which is about 60 miles west/northwest of Baltimore, and just 4 miles from the Pennsylvania border.

The shooting is reported to have happened at a manufacturing facility.

NBC4 in Washington is reporting that the suspect was shot and injured during a confrontation with law enforcement and that he was taken to a hospital. They quote the Washington County Sheriff's Office as saying there were "multiple fatalities".

This is a developing story, we will have more for you as it unfolds.