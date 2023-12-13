Massive Amazon Account ‘Hack’ Strikes Thousands in Louisiana

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - Did a major data breach leave your Amazon account with unrecognizable addresses in your account? You might want to check.

There have been numerous reports of Amazon users finding Amazon Hub Locker addresses in their accounts' address lists for shipping. It got so bad that social media posts spread like wildfire telling folks that Amazon was hacked.

In a post that has since been marked as "False Information" on Facebook, one user said that the online marketplace had been hacked and that hackers were using these new addresses to have packages shipped to them.

As more reports came flooding in through social media, Amazon began responding to users.

"This isn’t a data security matter and our systems are secure," the Amazon Help account said on Twitter/X. "Amazon pickup locations were added to a small number of customer accounts in error, and we are working to fix the issue."

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused," the service added, "and customers with questions about their account are welcome to contact customer service."

Reddit users also confirmed the addresses were cropping up in their accounts, but several of those users also said Amazon confirmed they were working to fix the issue.

Hearing this, I did go and check my own account and, sure enough, a Hub Locker located in the Dallas, Texas area was added.

FactCheckers have come in to confirm that a "hack" did not take place. But the data error on Amazon's part has not been addressed by the company. There is currently no reason to suspect that you would need to change your passwords or anything, but it's never a bad idea to keep an eye on your account.

If you happen to check your account and find the extra Hub Locker address, it is extremely easy to delete, and you won't accidentally be sending those last-minute Christmas gifts somewhere they aren't supposed to be.

How to Protect Your Account

One of the easiest ways to protect your Amazon account from hackers is by using two-factor authentication (2FA).

2FA is important for Amazon, as well as for other online platforms, because it adds an extra layer of security to your account. Here are some reasons why 2FA is crucial for Amazon:

1. Enhanced Security: 2FA provides an additional layer of security beyond just a username and password. Even if someone manages to obtain your password, they would still need the second factor (usually a code sent to your mobile device) to access your account.

2. Protects Against Unauthorized Access: Without 2FA, if someone gains access to your Amazon password, they could potentially make unauthorized purchases or access sensitive information. 2FA helps prevent such unauthorized access by requiring a second form of verification.

3. Mitigates the Impact of Password Breaches: If there is a data breach or leak that exposes passwords, having 2FA in place can significantly reduce the risk. Even if your password is compromised, the attacker would still need the second factor to gain access.

4. Secures Personal and Financial Information: Amazon accounts often contain sensitive information, such as payment details and shipping addresses. 2FA adds an extra layer of protection to this information, reducing the chances of it falling into the wrong hands.

5. Compliance and Best Practices: Many security standards and best practices recommend or require the use of 2FA to enhance the overall security of online accounts. Following these recommendations helps ensure that your account is in line with industry standards.

6. User Accountability: In the event of a security incident, 2FA can help establish a stronger link between the user and their account. This can be valuable for investigations and recovery efforts.

7. Easy to Implement: 2FA is relatively easy to set up and use. Amazon, like many other online services, provides straightforward options for enabling 2FA, such as using authenticator apps or receiving codes via SMS.

Overall, the implementation of 2FA is a practical and effective security measure to protect your Amazon account and the sensitive information associated with it. It's a simple but powerful step you can take to enhance the security of your online accounts.