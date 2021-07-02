Massive US Marshall Operation Finds 39 Missing Kids in Louisiana

Get our free mobile app

A massive and sweeping operation by the United States Marshalls in Louisiana has yielded some amazing results. Operation “This Is the Way Home,” was conducted in our state from March through June with a laser-like focus on finding lost children who were missing or ran away - specifically in Orleans, Jefferson, and St. Tammany parishes.

According to the report from BR Proud, the mission was an overwhelming success as a staggering 39 kids were found and 9 people were arrested. The youngest among them was a 1-month old baby boy who was found safe in New Orleans after being reported missing from Paragould, Arkansas - that's almost 500 miles away!

20 of the kids (mostly older) were simply located and sent on their way home (with a chaperone), but the remaining 19 were straight-up rescued by law enforcement officials! That means worried parents from Arkansas, Florida, Tennessee, and Texas will soon be with the kids they have been praying to find very soon.

In addition to freeing these children and returning them to where they belong, the operation also arrested 9 adults during the sweep. No names were released, but the charges levied against those put into handcuffs include, but are not limited to felony carnal knowledge of a juvenile and/or contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Just in case you think that one or two of these kids may have been caught up in a custody situation and maybe law enforcement went a little overboard - the sweep also confiscated 7 guns (including a rifle and a weapon that was stolen out of New Orleans), Illegal narcotics, and more than $17,500 cash. These kids were definitely in danger. The representatives from the U.S. Marshals Service New Orleans Task Force, New Orleans Police Department, Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office, Louisiana State Police, FBI New Orleans Field Office, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services didn't just rescue them - they most likely saved their lives.

