‘Mattress Mack’ Letting Ida Evacuees Sleep At His Furniture Stores

Probably the most famous Houston Astros fan of all time is letting Hurricane Ida evacuees sleep for free at his furniture stores and that's not all.

Mack, gallery furniture employees, and volunteers are collecting donations to send to Southeast Louisiana for Hurricane Ida relief. He says in the interview below with NBC2 in Houston that he's planning on sending 30 box trucks with much-needed supplies.

If you live in Texas or know friends and family who do that would like to help in the donation efforts, items can be dropped off at the Gallery Furniture location at 6006 North Freeway Houston, TX 77076.

Supplies being collected:

  • Non-Perishable Food
  • Bottled Water
  • Diapers
  • Pet Food
  • Toiletries
  • Soap
  • Toothpaste
  • Toothbrushes
  • Deodorant
  • Hairbrushes
  • Shampoo
  • Feminine care products
  • Books, Games, Puzzles, and Activities for Families with Children
  • Socks

Mack and his company helped SWLA a lot during Hurricane Laura as well. If you're in need of a new furniture item, be sure and keep Gallery Furniture in mind when you're deciding where to get your next piece.

