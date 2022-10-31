Maurice Restaurant Pulls Out All the Stops for Halloween

Motorists who traverse US 167 between Lafayette and Abbeville everyday drive right by it. It's one of the most amazing Halloween displays that I have seen this "Spooky Season". What makes this Halloween display so much more interesting is where it's located. The place I am talking about is a restaurant in Maurice. And if that wasn't "strange enough" the restaurant doesn't even offer sit-down dining.

If you haven't figured it out, the restaurant I am speaking of is Pizza Hut in Maurice. From the Highway, it looks like any other pizza carry-out/delivery location in a strip center.

They do have a few decorations on the outside but not the kind of decorations you'd really notice, even driving by very slowly in Maurice, because that's how you drive in that Vermilion Parish community, right?

But once you step inside the door, you enter a world that seems to be more of a horror hut than a Pizza Hut. The decorations are everywhere. But there is a method to the madness. Between the smaller items, there are much larger inflatables and some of the decorations even move and make noise. I guess they're activated by a motion detector.

There's a Freddie Krueger hanging out ready to pounce above the cold drinks. He seems poised to help you make just the right beverage choice, you know one to die for.

And should you need to use the bathroom, well you will visit the rest "in pieces" room. While that sign is funny and a great play on words, it's what's inside the bathroom that you'll really notice.

Now you know there has got to be something strange waiting for you inside the bathroom. And the decorators at the Pizza Hut in Maurice did not disappoint. This may be one of the better bathroom Halloween displays I have ever encountered.

Yeah, that appears to be a bloody knife-wielding rabbit, oh and those are bloody handprints and footprints all over the wall. I bet there aren't too many guests that take an overabundance of time in that washroom. I must admit I was ready to take care of business and get out of there quickly just in case that rabbit started moving.

Needless to say, the crew I encountered at the Maurice Pizza Hut was a happy crew that seemed to be pretty excited that I was excited about their decor for the holidays. They made a darn fine pizza too. The folks I spoke with said the whole team pitched in to decorate their small store. I didn't ask how long the decorations would be up but I would imagine they'll be coming down after Halloween.

I would imagine with a little refreshing of the decorations they could reuse that tree for Christmas. Unless the crew at Pizza Hut Maurice goes all in for Thanksgiving too. I guess I will just have to pop in for another pizza between November 1st and the 24th to see what they've come up with.

But the Halloween stuff is certainly worth the trip. And if you do make the short drive down to Maurice to go see the Halloween display or just to get a pizza, remember to watch your speed, they got laws in that town.