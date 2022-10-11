Attention all Halloween enthusiasts!

One of the best parts about the holidays are the decorations. Halloween means pumpkins, skeletons, and cob webs galore.

If you are one of those holiday decorators that is looking to step up your decoration game this year, TikTok might be a great place to search.

TikTokers (is that what they're called?) are going crazy on the site posting all of their decorating ideas that are must-tries this Halloween season.

Check these out.

I don't know what the man in the skeleton video did to concoct that decoration, but I think I might need to YouTube it.

The ideas that people have come up with over the years never cease to blow my mind.

Are you the kind to go all out for Halloween? What's your best decoration so far?