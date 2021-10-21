‘New Iberia Decorated’ Facebook Page Proves New Iberia is Winning Halloween [Photos]

New Iberia is pretty much winning the Halloween decorations game in Acadiana, and they've got the pictures to prove it!

In my family, we get pretty excited about Halloween decorations. Each year we hop in the car and ride around to look at Halloween decorations the same we do at Christmas.

Year after year, we're always blown away by the creativity and jaw-dropping Halloween decorating prowess we see all around Acadiana.

It's been a while since we've actually gone Halloween sightseeing in New Iberia but after checking out the "New Iberia Decorated" Facebook Page, we'll certainly be driving around New Iberia tonight to see these fantastic decorations in person.

The Best Halloween Decorations In Acadiana

The other day we asked on Facebook, "What Neighborhood Has the Best Halloween Decorations in Acadiana?"

We got some great answers highlighting places all around Acadiana that have great Halloween decorations.

Before we get to New Iberia, we'd be remiss if we didn't talk about the "Spooktacular On Poydras" at 133 S Poydras St in Breaux Bridge. They are killing it for Halloween in a big way. See more on their Facebook page if you love Halloween decorations.

New Iberia Decorated

After getting the heads up on Facebook from Jennifer LeBlanc Myers, we checked out the "New Iberia Decorated" page and we're sure glad we did. Collectively, New Iberia does not play around when it comes to Halloween, as you'll see in some of the photos below.

New Iberia isn't just crazy about Halloween, they've gone a step further and turned decorating into a contest.

From New Iberia Decorated on Facebook -

"Halloween Home/Yard Contest

The Rules are simple.



1. Take photos of your home/yard and message them to this page with the address. We will post your photos and address for the contest, without your name. (You can upload your own photos to this page. Just remember, if you do, everyone on Facebook will know your address.)

2. Only zip codes 70560 and 70563 can enter.

3. Judging will be held Oct. 21-24. The winner will be announced on Oct. 27th

The prize will include a professional photo of your home taken by Lee Ball Photography and bragging rights of the best New Iberia Halloween Decorations."

What other places around Acadiana are doing it big for Halloween we should know about?

