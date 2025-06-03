The day Louisiana Snack Wrap fans have been waiting for is finally here—well, almost. After nearly a decade of begging, tweeting, and even petitioning, McDonald’s has officially announced that its beloved Snack Wrap is coming back to U.S. restaurants permanently, with locations in Louisiana rolling them out starting July 10, 2025.

According to PR Newswire, McDonald’s USA President Joe Erlinger made the announcement with just two words: “It’s back.”

The Snack Wrap’s return is part of a larger comeback campaign, complete with its own website (snackwrapfiles.com), dubbed the “content hub for the most anticipated menu item of the decade.” The new version of the wrap will be available in two flavors: Spicy and Ranch. Both feature McDonald’s recently launched crispy chicken strips, along with lettuce and shredded cheese, all wrapped in a soft tortilla.

Louisiana locations are expected to receive the item alongside the national rollout, which means fans in Lafayette, Lake Charles, Baton Rouge, and beyond can start counting down the days.

The Snack Wrap first hit menus in 2006 but was quietly discontinued in 2016. Since then, it’s lived on as one of McDonald's most requested comeback items, especially in Louisiana.

McDonald’s re-entry into the “wrap wars” comes just days after Popeyes launched its own new chicken wraps, which include a nod to their famous biscuits and are available for a limited time.

Whether you’re Team Snack Wrap or Team Popeyes, one thing’s clear: the Chicken Sandwich Wars have officially evolved into the Wrap Wars, and Louisiana will absolutely be in the center of all the big back behavior.

Mark your calendars: July 10. The McDonald's Snack Wrap is back.