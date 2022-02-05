McNeese Releases 2022 Fall Football Schedule

The college football season just ended but it's never too early to think about the new season coming in the Fall of 2022.

McNeese fans are getting excited not only because football is coming back but because all the home games will return to being played at night. That's right all the games will be back at night and back to the old-school time at 7:00 pm each home game.

Since hurricane Laura and Delta slammed into Southwest Louisiana, McNeese has had to play all their home games during the day due to not having lights at the stadium.

Cowboy fans are also excited that a new head football coach will be taken over the program. Gary Goff was hired in the off-season as the new head coach of the football program replacing Frank Wilson who left to go to LSU to coach.

The pokes will have six, count them, six home games in 2022 and they will all be at night starting at 7:00 pm.

The Cowboys will host Alcorn State, Mississippi College, Houston baptist, Southeastern, Eastern Illinois, and Nicholls in the Cowboys stadium known as the HOLE.

They will hit the road in the 2022 season to take on Montana State, Rice, Texas A&M-Commerce, Nicholls, and Northwestern State.

So get ready Cowboy fans for night games back in the HOLE in Lake Charles.