A former administrator of the McNeese Alumni Association allegedly misused funds donated to the organization.

The university has already completed an internal investigation and now has turned over its findings to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff's Office to begin a criminal investigation.

McNeese University President, Dr. Burckel, told KPLC that the university found irregularities in the Alumni Associations books when they were looking over several past fundraisers. Vice President for University Advancement, Wade Rousse, lead a team of third-party accountants to thoroughly inspect the past financial activities of the Association. Their findings confirmed significant discrepancies and potential misuse of funds by an administrator at the Alumni Association.

Dr. Burkel also said that the administrator in question was placed on leave during the university's investigation and then let go after their findings. Rosse added that new procedures are now in place to make sure there is better oversight in the fundraising processes of the Alumni Association.

