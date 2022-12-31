The TV show "Full House" was a childhood favorite of so many people.

The show began in 1987 and lasted for eight seasons. Personally, it was one of my favorite shows as I grew up watching the Tanner family and all of the kids grow up while I was growing up. The show was wholesome and had just the right amount of cheesiness that, in my opinion, has helped it live on well past the date it went off the air in 1995.

One of my favorite things about "Full House" was the theme song. Back in the 1970's, 1980's and the 1990's, TV theme songs were a huge part of the identity of the shows they intro'd.

Don't believe me. Allow me to give you a great example.

In the Southeastern Conference, there is one team that went under the radar for most of the year but ended up in the Gator Bowl - the South Carolina Gamecocks. From beating an over hyped Texas A&M program early in the season - and you have to see this wild play that helped the Gamecocks pull out the win - to beating three teams ranked in the Top 25, USC earned a trip to the Gator Bowl and competed in one of the best bowl games of the season.

Well, in the Summer, the Gamecocks football team and coaches got together and recorded the best "Full House" Intro parody I have ever seen.

Now, this is an intro that many people have tackled. Even the San Francisco Giants - Danny Tanner's favorite baseball team and the city the show was based in - decided to throw their best effort at making a parody.

And, don't get me wrong, the Giants' parody was awesome and appeared to even get the approval of some of the "Full House" cast.

But the parody done by the South Carolina football was even better. Not only did they get down the mannerisms of the show's stars but they did the complete song in the parody, not just the shortened version used on TV.

So, without any further ado, enjoy!

