MELVILLE, La. (KPEL News) - A Melville man has been arrested after allegations that he forced underage girls to watch pornography and inappropriately touch them.

Lawrence Naquin, 70, of Melville, was arrested on February 1 and charged with two counts of obscenity and one count first-degree rape.

Credit: St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office Credit: St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office loading...

According to St. Landry Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, an adult female came forward in early November 2022, accusing Naquin of forcing her to watch pornography and attempting to touch her when she was 11-years-old. During the course of the investigation into that charge, a second adult female came forward with similar accusations.

With two victims having come forward, a warrant was issued for Naquin's arrest on January 25.

Louisiana law allows for the victims to seek justice, even if there are several years between the incidents and when they come forward.

"Title 17, Article 571.1 of the Louisiana Code of Criminal Procedure," the sheriffs office said, "states that the time within which to institute prosecution of specific sex crimes is 30 years from the time the victim turns 18-years-of-age, regardless of whether the crime involves force, serious physical injury, or death. This also applies to any juvenile that may have serious mental challenges and physical disabilities."

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office also urges all victims of sex crimes to come forward, including those victims who were a juvenile at the time the crime occurred. The Juvenile Criminal Investigative Division can be contacted at 337-948-6516.

