Amazing Memorial Day Tribute at Louisiana Capitol

Over Thousands of flags were planted outside the state capitol to honor 11,000 fallen military members from the Bayou State.

This is amazing drone footage of the Memorial Day display.

Over the weekend, the names of all 11,000 military members from Louisiana who have died serving our nation were read aloud.

Military family members and friends and hundreds of others gathered to plant the flags on the lawn of the capitol with each one representing a fallen hero.

Blue Star and Gold Star families urge everyone to pause on this special day to remember those we have lost.

Gold Star family member Billy Jo Alexander told WAFB “That was one of the promises that I made to myself when he passed with that, I would always honor him and remember him, and the best way that I can do that is just to come and spend my Saturday planting these flags and to teach people about Memorial Day and teach my kids what it is.”

Alexander lost her brother in Iraq and she wants us all to remember Memorial Day is not about the kickoff to summer. She says it will always be a time to honor our fallen heroes. She wants us to teach our children about this special day so they can understand what a somber day this is.

