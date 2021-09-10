Metairie Man Killed In Fiery Accident On I-10, Was Traveling Home After Evacuating Ida

Reports are saying that a man from Metairie died as he was traveling back home from Texas after evacuating from Hurricane Ida. Authorities say that 29-year-old Timothy Achee was traveling along I-10 near Grosse Tete and Lobdell when an 18-wheeler smashed into stopped vehicles, igniting a fiery cluster on the interstate.

The incident happened Thursday afternoon along I-10 Eastbound during a time where a 13-mile traffic jam had vehicles at a near-stop, according to the report. The accident, that resulted in the death of Timothy Achee, happened near the choke-point between Grosse Tete and the Basin Bridge.

The report includes word from authorities that confirmed Achee's vehicle caught fire after an 18-wheeler slammed into a row of stopped cars, affecting nine vehicles. The Metairie man was on his way back home from Texas, as he had evacuated Southeast Louisiana from Hurricane Ida.

Members of Achee's family were also injured in the incident, although they were traveling in a separate vehicle per the report.

WBRZ says that Jack Duff III of Mobile, AL was driving the 18-wheeler in question and was charged with vehicular homicide along with six counts of vehicular injury and careless operation.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of Achee as well as anyone else affected by this incident.