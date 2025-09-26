SHREVEPORT, LA (KPEL) — An unusual situation took place on Thursday at a Louisiana high school when a man impersonating a military officer requested a meeting with school staff.

According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, after releasing his photo and requesting help from the public in identifying the man, they were able to contact him regarding the strange incident.

Officials confirmed that the investigation is ongoing and no charges or arrests have been made as of Friday.

On Thursday, a man, whose identity has not been disclosed at this time, dressed in a decorated military uniform, walked into Captain Shreve High School claiming he was part of the Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps program.

He then allegedly inquired about meeting with instructors before his story quickly fell apart.

Caddo Parish Deputies say actual JROTC instructors questioned him at the school and quickly realized he was not affiliated when he became nervous and fled the campus.

The Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office thanked the instructors for their quick response and for preventing any potential harm to students and staff.

Detectives have identified the impersonator; however, no charges have been filed. They are continuing to gather details to determine his intentions and whether he has a history of similar behavior in the past.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office at 318-675-2170.

