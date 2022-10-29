Mississippi Man Steals Police Car, Drives to Crowley, and Gets Arrested

CROWLEY, La. (KPEL News) - Acadia Parish sheriff department deputies have arrested a Mississippi man wanted for Grand Larceny in Leflore County, Mississippi.

Billy Joe Westbrook, 59, of Yazoo, Mississippi, allegedly stole an unmarked police vehicle from the Leflore County Sheriff's Office in Mississippi, and an alert was put out for his arrest. On Wednesday, October 26, Acadia Parish deputies spotted the vehicle traveling northbound on Conrad Rd. in Crowley.

Credit: Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office Credit: Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office loading...

Westbrook was arrested without incident for possession of a stolen vehicle. He was given a $25,000 bond and a detainer for Leflore County.

