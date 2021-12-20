More People in Lafayette Have Given Their Dogs This Name
People in Lafayette and Acadiana come up with really clever names. Many people incorporate their Cajun heritage when naming dogs and cats. But in a recent social media survey, there is one dog name that is a favorite amongst the folks in southwest Louisiana.
Bella is the most popular dog name in Lafayette for 2021. Belle came in at #2. Ironically, Lafayette is right on par with the rest of the nation.
Rover.com recently released the results of the most popular dog and cat names of 2021 nationally.
Top 5 female dog names of 2021
- Bella
- Luna
- Lucy
- Daisy
- Zoe
Top 5 male dog names of 2021
- Max
- Charlie
- Cooper
- Buddy
- Milo
Top 5 female cat names of 2021
- Luna
- Bella
- Lily
- Lucy
- Nala
Top 5 male cat names of 2021
- Oliver
- Leo
- Milo
- Charlie
- Max
Rover.com also discovered that in 2021 people also named their dogs and cats "Fauci" and "Covid".
SMARTEST DOG BREEDS
RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds
Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.
LEAST OBEDIENT DOG BREEDS
LOOK: The least obedient dog breeds
50 FASCINATING FACTS ABOUT DOGS
Check out these 50 fascinating facts about dogs:
50 COMMON QUESTIONS ABOUT CATS
Why do cats have whiskers? Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? And answers to 47 other kitty questions:
Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? Why do they have whiskers? Cats, and their undeniably adorable babies known as kittens, are mysterious creatures. Their larger relatives, after all, are some of the most mystical and lethal animals on the planet. Many questions related to domestic felines, however, have perfectly logical answers. Here’s a look at some of the most common questions related to kittens and cats, and the answers cat lovers are looking for.