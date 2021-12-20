More People in Lafayette Have Given Their Dogs This Name

People in Lafayette and Acadiana come up with really clever names. Many people incorporate their Cajun heritage when naming dogs and cats. But in a recent social media survey, there is one dog name that is a favorite amongst the folks in southwest Louisiana.

Bella is the most popular dog name in Lafayette for 2021. Belle came in at #2. Ironically, Lafayette is right on par with the rest of the nation.

Rover.com recently released the results of the most popular dog and cat names of 2021 nationally.

Top 5 female dog names of 2021

Bella Luna Lucy Daisy Zoe

Top 5 male dog names of 2021

Max Charlie Cooper Buddy Milo

Top 5 female cat names of 2021

Luna Bella Lily Lucy Nala

Top 5 male cat names of 2021

Oliver Leo Milo Charlie Max

Rover.com also discovered that in 2021 people also named their dogs and cats "Fauci" and "Covid".

