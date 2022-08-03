Let's pretend pet dating apps are real. Imagine walking into the living room and your pet has your phone swiping left or right. We asked Acadiana pet owners to show us the photo they would use as the profile picture for a pet-only dating website.
It is clear how much Acadiana loves their pets. And in the event their pets wanted to find love via a dating app, these are the photos (some very sexy) pet owners would use for the profile picture.
Jackie Eubanks, Owner
Ann Peltier Hogue, Owner
Michelle Longman Dugas, Owner
Becky Landry, Owner
Charlsie Maturin Buteaux, Owner
Kelly Parks Strenge, Owner
Christine Bruce Touchet, Owner
Caryn Jason Benoit, Owner
Camille Teepe Girouard, Owner
Lee Woody B. Wood, Owner
Paula Talley Wright, Owner
Maria Perron, Owner
Amy Jones Kane, Owner
Cindy F. Faul, Owner
Caroline Aucoin, Owner
DeAnna Gaudet Hebert, Owner
Nicole Copeland, Owner
Charlene Pepper Guidry, Owner
Jennifer Maturin Comeaux, Owner
Jay Walker, Owner
Kevin Lenderman, Owner
Tammy Cameron, Owner
Yvette Arceneaux, Owner
Jessica R. Menard, Owner
Rebecca Ryder, Owner
Brian Sines, Owner
Gizelle Schexnayder, Owner
Jane Richard, Owner
Kimberly Menard Clancy, Owner
Tina Gaspard DuBois, Owner
David D'Aquin, Owner
Scarlett Kirkpatrick Segura, Owner
Kelly Kane, Owner
Anna Tauzin Arceneaux, Owner
Kat Rider, Owner
Belinda Chedville Mason, Owner
Anitra Montelaro Landry, Owner
Tonia Digirolamo Griffon, Owner
Shelley Gunther, Owner
Beth Franks Hebert, Owner
Patty B. Guidroz, Owner
Pam Armentor, Owner
Morgan Cerone Reed, Owner
Scott Daniels, Owner
Shelley Reed Stelly, Owner
See the complete list here. Thank you to all Acadiana pet owners who sent in photos.
