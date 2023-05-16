Louisiana’s Top 10 Dog Names – Did Your Pup’s Name Make the List?

In places like Lafayette, Louisiana, or any home that's situated along and South of Interstate 10 you can almost guarantee the family that lives in that home will have a dog. Now, that dog may be an inside pet that's a pampered and preferred member of the family. Or that dog might hunt or do other odd jobs around the house as a working member of the family.

The bottom line is in Louisiana we love our dogs. We love little dogs, big dogs, middle size dogs, fancy dogs, and the always popular mutts. Heck, we even include our dogs in the celebration of Louisiana's favorite holiday, Mardi Gras.

Many communities, such as Lafayette and New Orleans celebrate the carnival season with parades exclusively for dressed-up dogs. In almost every case, the "parade for dogs" is one of the most widely attended and most photographed events of the season.

But what do we call our dogs?

One thing's for sure. We seldom, if ever, actually call our dogs by the names we gave them. Most dogs that I know have at least two or three names. For example, the pups you see at the top of this article have the given names of Jasper and Rudy. Jasper is the larger Aussie Shepard and Rudy is the smaller Havenese.

But we don't call our dogs Jasper and Rudy unless we are at the vet or they are in trouble. Jasper is most often referred to around our house as "Big" and Rudy has been given the moniker "Rupus". Don't know why, it's just what we call them.

The website Wagwalking.com has poured over animal name records for all 50 states. You can see their list right here. And if you really want to dive deeper into dog names for Louisiana their list goes beyond just ten names.

But just to give you an idea of what people in Louisiana are calling their dogs, we thought we'd share the Top Ten from The Boot, which is another name for Louisiana and also something both of my dogs like to chew on.